Opening Day for the Winter Farmers Market

The market will be open Nov. 18 until Christmas

DULUTH, Minn.- It was opening day for the winter season at the Duluth Farmers Market. Christmas trees, wreaths, any holiday greenery and other locally grown items can all be found there.

While this is the place to find any and all holiday décor, a big reason why the market reopens every holiday season is for the sense of camaraderie it brings.

“We’ve been doing it as a family now for about 20 years and we just like to create that family experience for other families as well. We typically see repeat customers come in every year. I get to know them personally we’ve been doing it for so long. So it’s about the family experience,” said Christmas tree farmer Jesse Hoffbauer.

The market will be open daily from now until Christmas.