Police: Armed Suspect, 13, Robs Liquor Store, Steals 12-Pack

DULUTH, Minn. A 13-year-old boy is behind bars after police say he robbed a liquor store in Duluth’s East Hillside neighborhood.

The crime happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Loiselle’s Liquor on the 400 block of East 4th Street.

The teen had a gun on him and stole a 12-pack of beer, according to police.

The boy ran from the store but was quickly arrested with the help of a Duluth police canine officer.

The boy was lodged in the Arrowhead Juvenile Center.