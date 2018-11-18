UMD Offers Open Water Scuba Diving Course

Upon course completion students qualify for open water certification.

DULUTH, Minn.- The university is offering open water scuba diving courses throughout the semester. The course is $150 for four three-hour-long pool sessions, text material and scuba gear. It covers the basics of scuba diving and upon successful completion students qualify for open water certification.

“It does give a well rounded background for the students. Also Sunday is their off time so if they’re looking for something to do and it keeps them in the water and learning and besides that they apply it to their field of studies whether it be marine biology or other aspects in their studies,” said scuba instructor Elmer Engman.

The course runs on Sundays from 3–6 in the UMD swimming pool.