Wedding Plans Began at Greysolon’s Wedding Open House

8th Annual Open House Held in Ballroom

DULUTH, Minn.- The Greysolon Ballroom was turned into a wedding wonderland today, for their 8th annual Wedding Open House.

Dresses, DJs, cakes and entertainment lined the ballrooms of Greysolon, as over 40 vendors showed what they had to offer to couples planning their special days.

“You can come here and get ideas to jump start your big day,” said Greysolon’s Operations and Events Director, Aubrey Hagen. “And these vendors are so professional, and so talented, and so knowledgeable of what they do that when you walk in this door, I promise that you will find something worthwhile.

“And you will leave feeling better about planning your wedding than when you came through the door with us.”

It was Hagen’s first year in charge of the wedding wingding, which she said is a privilege to go around and talk with all the different vendors.

Over 400 people pre–registered to come to the free event.

According to Hagen, even if you aren’t getting married anytime soon, you could still walk in, and maybe get some ideas for that eventual big day.