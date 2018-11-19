CEC Swimmer Makayla Suominen Commits to Alaska Fairbanks

Suominen wrapped up a stellar career for the Lumberjacks with two top-4 finishes in the Class A state tournament.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet-Esko-Carlton’s Makayla Suominen signed her National Letter of Intent Monday to swim for Alaska Fairbanks.

Suominen said the recruiting process was hectic at first as she reached out to several different colleges. But when she came back from her visit with the Nanooks, she instantly knew it was the best fit.

“It was very different than all the high-end Division I colleges that I had visited. I just fell in love with the campus there and the people in the state. We got to fly through the Northern Lights on our way there so that was cool. It was like “Oh wow. It’s really neat up here.”,” Suominen said.