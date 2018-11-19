Downtown Duluth Welcomes Wasabi on Black Friday

New Japanese Restaurant Opens Day After Thanksgiving

DULUTH, Minn.-Black Friday is bringing a taste of Japan to Downtown Duluth, with the opening of Wasabi.

The Japanese restaurant, which already has a location in Superior, will open Friday at 2 pm in the old City Hall building on East Superior Street.

The owners are hoping to bring different Japanese cuisine to Duluth.

They offer all the Sushi you can eat, for about $20 a person.

“It’s something new, like something good for sushi cravers, you know?” said Wasabi co-owner Ming Huang.

‘We welcome all Duluthians, and we’re so happy to be a part of this community here.”

A new item on the menu is the Poke Bowl.

It’s basically sushi in a bowl for people on the go.