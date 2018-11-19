Hop Aboard the Christmas City Express This Holiday Season

The Christmas City Express will Open for Passengers Friday, November 23 and Close Saturday, December 22

DULUTH, Minn. – What better way to see the holiday sights of the Northland than aboard the Christmas City Express.

Starting Friday, November 23, passengers are welcome to purchase tickets to experience the magical excursion.

New this year, trains will board and depart at the Duluth Depot.

The holiday fun of the Christmas City Express begins in the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

Riders will be treated to a reading of the new Christmas City Express story, enjoy carolers, and a visit from a special guest.

The Christmas City Express includes a fun experience at the Depot, along with a 30 minute train ride up to Lake Superior.

Onboard, passengers can enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and holiday tunes.

Reservations are strongly encouraged for this show, as space is limited.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the The Duluth Depot (North Shore Scenic Railroad) complex starting at 3pm on the dates of performances, but space is very limited and reservations are strongly recommended.

Click here to purchase your tickets today. They’re selling fast!