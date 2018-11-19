Man Dies in Hunting Accident in Aitkin County

Authorities Continue to Investigate the Incident

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities say a 56-year-old man died following a gunshot wound while deer hunting on Saturday.

Reports state the man was hunting with a group on family-owned land in Pliny Township when a shot, or shots, were made at a moving deer accidentally striking the man.

A 911 call was made to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office at 12:59 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Identification of the victim is pending with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.