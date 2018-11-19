Plowing Begins for the First Snow Fall of the Season

MNDot Plows the Community

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s the time of year when it’s common to see snow falling on area roads. That means it’s the busy season for snow plow drivers.

Minnesota’s Department of Transportation (MNDot) has eighty four trucks that plow areas all around the state. They keep drivers on twenty four hour coverage to prepare for all types of weather conditions.

The drivers also stay up to date on the latest forecast by keeping track of multiple weather services for upcoming storms.

Roads may also be pre-treated with brine to better help with road conditions.

MNDot’s top priority is to provide safe highways and believes preparation plays a huge part in keeping roads clear.

Each plow is assigned about a forty mile radius of major roadways to maintain so that no road is untouched. MNDot will continue to provide around the clock service for the winter season.