Public Utilities Commission Reaffirms Line 3 Project

The Commission Voted Unanimously

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously Monday morning to deny a petition by opponents of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline.

The Commission reaffirmed its decision to approve the replacement of the deteriorating pipeline granting the certificate of need for the $2.6 billion plan.

The commissioners agreed that Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge has met several additional conditions they imposed when they approved the plan in June, including requirements for insurance coverage against spills and financial assurances for covering the costs of removing the pipeline at the end of its life.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, issued the following statement regarding today’s PUC meeting:

“I applaud the PUC’s decision to allow the project to move forward, and it’s my hope we can work with the Walz administration to keep the Line 3 replacement on track. We have high regulatory standards in place, and the project should be allowed to proceed so Minnesota can enjoy the enhanced environmental protection, property tax revenue and good-paying jobs that will be generated by this project.”

House Jobs & Energy Committee Chair Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, and House Environment and Natural Resources Committee Chair Rep. Dan Fabian, R-Roseau, added the following joint statement:

“The PUC made the right decision today, standing up to the protesters who sought to shut down the meeting and derail the regulatory process we have in place. We are encouraged that Governor-elect Walz agreed ‘we need to follow the process in place’ and expect his administration will not throw up unnecessary roadblocks that would further delay this project.”

Environmental and tribal groups say the project would aggravate climate change and endanger pristine waters in northern Minnesota. Dozens of their supporters walked out of the hearing and marched to the office of Gov. Elect Tim Walz.