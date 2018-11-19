Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center to Host Small Thanksgiving Meal

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Staff members and volunteers from the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center have decided to host a free, small Thanksgiving meal for residents in the Twin Ports to enjoy.

The Center is emphasizing that this year’s inaugural meal will remain small (up to 40 people).

However, it’s a tradition they hope to keep going for years to come.

Residents in the community have already caught wind of this impromptu dinner, and have pitched in to help by donating turkeys, bread and more.

The dinner will be happening at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center on Thursday, November 22 from noon until 3:00 p.m.

Guests are asked to pre register by calling the Center at 715-392-7151 before Wednesday, November 21.