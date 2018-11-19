Volunteers Get Preparing For Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC

This Is The 29th Year Of the Free Event

DULUTH, Minn.- Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many are already setting up for their own feasts. Several volunteers are helping to prepare for one of Duluth’s favorite community traditions.

The 29th annual Twin Ports Thanksgiving Buffet will take place on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am – 3 pm at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center (DECC).

Each year, about eight hundred volunteers come together to make a delicious homemade feast for the community to enjoy.

More than 5,000 people will be served and about 1,200 meals will be delivered to those around the area.

The College of St. Scholastic has worked with several local organizations to get a variety of food. About 2,200 pounds of turkey, 1800 pounds of potatoes, 450 loaves of bread for croutons, and 6,000 dinner rolls are used to make this feast a success.

Volunteers think it is important for the DECC and the College of St. Scholastica to have this community dinner so no one has to be alone on Thanksgiving.

Free transportation will also be provided by DTA to the DECC for those without transportation who want to grab a plate. Click here for more information on specific bus stop locations.