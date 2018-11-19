Voting Accuracy Methods from 2018 General Election

DULUTH, Minn.-Many voters lined up to cast ballots for the 2018 elections. Some may have questioned how accurate the voting machines are during the election process.

St. Louis County conducted a post-election review to check the ballots from the general election.

Every general election six precincts are randomly selected for a hand recount by the County Canvassing Board.

This verification checks ballots for the two U.S. Senate seats, one U.S. Representative and the Governor seat for accuracy.

An Auditor for St. Louis County says it is important to maintain the integrity of the election by checking voting equipment after each election.

After the completion of the review about 2, 000 ballots will have been verified.