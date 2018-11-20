New Executive Director Appointed for Superior Public Museums

New staff changes

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A tour guide from Fairlawn has worked her way up to a new role. Superior Public Museums has promoted one of their own — Megan Meyer — as the new executive director.

Under her new role she will maintain the finances and maintenance of multiple historic sites including the Fairlawn Mansion, S.S. Meteor, and the old Police and Fire museums.

Meyer said she has many fun events planned that will be added to the different sites to gain the interests of young people.

She also wants to make the Fairlawn more accessible by adding virtual tours for people with disabilities who want to see the historical site.

On Dec. 6, Fairlawn will have the holiday sampler to raise money through a silent auction. Everyone is welcome to enjoy holiday treats and to meet the new executive director.