Boys and Girls Club Gives Feast of Thanks and Coats for Kids

Hot Thanksgiving Meal and a Coat Provided to Families

DULUTH, Minn.- On Tuesday night the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland held its annual Feast of Thanks, for dozens of families who otherwise might not get to enjoy a traditional hot thanksgiving meal.

Around 200 people packed the Holy Family Catholic Church in Duluth for Turkey, Ham, Stuffing, and all the fixings.

The free event is designed to help low-income families, or children in at-risk situations, enjoy the holiday in a positive way.

“What brings people to the event typically is amazing food,” said volunteer, and self-proclaimed “Corn Master,” Glen Bayless.

“But for us, what brings the volunteers to the event, is that it’s our chance to really give back to the community.”

The Knights of Columbus was also on hand with more than 150 coats to give out to those who needed it.

The feast was sponsored by RBC Wealth Management, Blackwoods, and Duluth Grill.