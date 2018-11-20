Duluth Remembers Transgender Lives Lost

International Transgender Day of Remembrance Program Held

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth joined the nation in honoring lives lost in the transgender community.

A crowd gathered downtown at the Minnesota Power Plaza on Tuesday night, as part of the 19th Annual International Transgender Day of Remembrance.

They shared poems, words of encouragement, and raised awareness about violence that transgender and non-gender conforming people can face.

“The connection that we have to the transgender community,” said Sean Hayes, co-founder of Trans Plus, which organized the event. “Whether that’s we identify as trans or people are here as allies to our community who just see the plight of our community members and want to come and stand with us, in solidarity.”

“There’s a lot of love here and we’re very grateful for that.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 22 transgender people have been killed in the U.S. in 2018.

The American Civil Liberties Union said that most transgender violence occurs against those of color.