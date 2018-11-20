Early Morning Fire Substantially Damages Canosia Township Home

The Sole Male Occupant was Woken by his Smoke Detector

CANOSIA TOWNSHIP – An early morning fire substantially damaged a home in Canosia Township according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies along with Canosia, Hermantown, and Grand Lake fire departments were dispatched to the home located at 5484 Dunaiski Road.

A male occupant was sleeping in the home when the fire broke out and was woken up his smoke detector.

The sole male occupant was able to escape the home safely and without injury.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind people to check their smoke detectors to ensure they are working properly.