Former Priest Charged in Sawyer County for Sexual Assault of Child

Ericksen is Awaiting Extradition

SAWYER COUNTY – A former Wisconsin priest currently residing in Minneapolis was taken into custody Friday on charges of sexual assault of a child in Sawyer County.

The Sawyer County District Attorney’s Office charged 71-year-old Thomas E. Ericksen, formerly of Winter, Wisconsin with first degree sexual assault of a child, second degree sexual assault-against child and second degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Minneapolis Police Department located Ericksen at his residence in Minneapolis and took him into custody without incident.

Ericksen is awaiting extradition proceedings to be transported to the Sawyer County Jail.