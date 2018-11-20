Judge Finds Noah King Guilty in Murder of William Grahek

Judge Munger Reaches Verdict after Four Days

DULUTH, Minn.- Guilty.

That’s the verdict for a man involved in the trial for the murder of 22-year-old UMD student William Grahek.

20-year-old Noah King will be sentenced for charges related to that crime, by the judge’s decision.

The judge says King is guilty of aiding and abetting first degree intentional murder while trying to commit a burglary, and also guilty of aiding and abetting second degree intentional murder without premeditation.

The verdicts come after 6th District Judge Mark Munger listened to testimony from more than 30 witnesses over a six-day trial.

He only needed four to reach his decision.

King is the third of five suspects accused of being involved in Grahek’s murder, and the journey to bring them to justice has been long.

King’s verdicts come a year and nine months after William Grahek was gunned down at his East Hillside home, where investigators say King and four other suspects came looking for drugs and cash.

The verdicts could mean a mandatory life sentence for King, with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Two of King’s co–conspirators are also facing punishments for their role in the shooting.

Noah Baker was sentenced to 30 years in prison for second degree murder.

His sister, Tara baker, was sentenced to 6 years supervised probation and a few months in a correctional facility for aiding an offender.

No date has been set for King’s sentencing just yet.

Meanwhile two remaining suspects are still awaiting trial.

Xavier Haywood faces a March 19th trial on a count of aiding an offender.

And Deandre Davenport is charged with murder in the first and second degree, and attempted aggravated robbery.

His jury trial is scheduled to start on December 4th.