Locally Sourced Items Help Brighten Thanksgiving Dinner

Staff at Whole Foods Co-op in Duluth Offer a Variety of Locally Sourced Items to Include in Your Thanksgiving Meal

DULUTH, Minn. – “You definitely taste the difference,” said Ali Wade, Brand Manager at the Duluth Whole Foods Co-op.

Wade stopped by FOX 21 Local News Tuesday morning to offer some fresh, locally sourced items for your Thanksgiving table this year.

She says both Whole Foods locations have been busy with shoppers rushing in to finalize their turkey day meals.

Fresh turkeys arrived at both locations Friday, November 16 and will be sold on a first come first served basis.

The turkeys come from Ferndale Market, Larry Schultz Organic Farm and Kadejan.

Other items recently harvested in abundance include carrots, potatoes, various root veggies, cranberries, maple syrup, and even apple cider (Bayfield).

Wade says not only will your final product taste better and look brighter by using locally sourced items, you’ll also be supporting the local economy.

Duluth Flower Farm is currently offering a wide selection of Thanksgiving arrangements for your dinner table.

Turkey and other cooking tips can be found by clicking here.

Whole Foods Co-op will be offering a Thanksgiving meal on their hot bar from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 22.

Whole Foods Co-op is located at 610 East 4th Street (Hillside location) and 4426 Grand Avenue (Denfeld locations).

Click here for more information.