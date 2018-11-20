Marshall Boys Hockey Coach Brendan Flaherty Declared Cancer Free

Brendan Flaherty had to step away from coaching after being diagnosed with throat cancer.

DULUTH, Minn. – According to a family post on the website CaringBridge.org, Duluth Marshall boys hockey coach Brendan Flaherty has been declared cancer free.

Earlier this year, the man known as “The Wolf” was diagnosed with throat cancer and even had to step away from coaching in his battle against the disease. The post says that Coach Flaherty has been home with no hospital stays for over two months and is making great strides in regaining his pre–cancer strength.