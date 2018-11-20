Noah King Found Guilty on Murder Charges

No Sentencing has Been set at This Time

DULUTH, Minn. – A St. Louis County Judge has found Noah King, 21, guilty of aiding and abetting first degree intentional murder while trying to commit a burglary and guilty of aiding and abetting second degree murder intentional without premeditation.

The verdict was announced on Tuesday morning by Judge Mark Munger five days after hearing closing arguments and aiding and abetting murder in the second degree.

King was found not guilty of first degree murder while committing robbery, attempted aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting unintentional second degree murder while committing a felony.

First degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence, but sentencing has not yet been set for King.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.