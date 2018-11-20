Northland Uncovered: St. Louis County Antique Appraisal

On Wednesday, November 21, the St. Louis County Historical Society is Hosting a Free Antique Appraisal at the Duluth Depot

DULUTH, Minn. – Do you have old treasures lying around that might be worth a few dollars?

The St. Louis County Historical Society is partnering with Northland Estate Services to host a free, community antique appraisal event on Wednesday, November 21.

The event is happening from noon until three in the Great Hall of the Duluth Depot.

You’re asked to arrive before 2:30 p.m. to register in person.

Guests are invited to bring your antique/collectible items to the Depot for a free appraisal.

The St. Louis County Historical Society has arranged for Dan Sershon of Northland Estate Services and Denny Mager of Northern Specialty, both experts in antique appraisal, to be at your service.

You may bring up to two items per person for an informal oral identification and evaluation of each antique.

If the piece is too large or fragile to be hand-carried, clear photographs with a description of any marks and labels will be sufficient.

Officials with the Historical Society say past participants have thoroughly enjoyed the appraiser’s comments on what is always an interesting assortment of antiques and collectibles.

ARCO coffee is available while you wait.

This session is part of an on-going public education program offered by the St. Louis County Historical Society.