Saints Top Yellowjackets in Men’s Hockey Border Battle

The St. Scholastica men's hockey got a goal in each period as they beat Wisconsin-Superior 3-1.

DULUTH, Minn. – Dustin Cordeiro scored twice as the St. Scholastica men’s hockey team knocked off Wisconsin-Superior 3-1 Tuesday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Sam Fuss scored the other goal for the Saints, who improve to 3-1-1 on the season.

Andrew Durham scored the lone goal for the Yellowjackets, who fall to 2-6-1.