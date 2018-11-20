Second Hospital in Duluth Announces Plans for Expansion

$300 Million Expansion for St. Luke's Hospital

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s been a few months since Essentia Health unveiled plans to invest $800 million in a project called “Vision Northland.”

The project will add about 815,000 square feet of space in downtown Duluth. Now, St. Luke’s is announcing a $300 million plan of its own.

The hospital has major plans to better serve the community of Duluth, by expanding several portions of its hospital.

A new emergency department, an ambulance garage, a six level inpatient tower and many other expansions will be built over a ten year time span.

Efficiency is one of the top priorities for St. Luke’s.

Their emergency room has seen a recent increase in activity. This revamp will help create a cohesive flow of patients within that department.

CEO John Strange believes patients should have a positive experience when they come to a hospital.

Essentia and St. Luke’s expansion plans estimate to more than $1 billion dollars in investments for health care in Duluth.

Construction will begin in 2019 and will be developed over three phases.