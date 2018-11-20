Shopping Assistance for the Elderly and Disabled

Non-Profit goes grocery shopping

DULUTH,Minn.- Thanksgiving is in a couple of days and many still have items on their shopping lists, but for some it may not be as easy to go out to the store and grab those items.

A local non–profit is working with the elderly and disabled to help with their shopping needs.

Age Well Arrowhead is partnering with Super One Foods for the program Groceries to Go to provide an easy shopping experience.

Customers can place orders as often as needed for food items they may need.

Every Wednesday and Thursday volunteers gather at the Kenwood Super One to pick up the groceries for their customers.

The volunteers also deliver the groceries, but they even give customers a reason to look forward to a friendly visit.

More than 60 volunteers have helped fulfill 1,400 orders to date and now Groceries to Go is expanding to Superior.

If you are in need of assistance or just want to volunteer click here for more information.