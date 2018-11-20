Spartans’ Maddy Stariha Commits to UMD Softball

The Superior pitcher is taking her talents to UMD next fall.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Back in February, Superior softball standout Maddy Stariha made a verbal commitment to Binghamton University in New York. Fast forward to National Signing Day, and she had a change of heart which her friends and family are happy about.

Stariha signed her National Letter of Intent to go across the bridge and play softball at UMD next fall. In addition to how close it is, Stariha says she made the switch to be able to get the accounting degree that she was aiming for. Now that the ink is dry, she says it’s a heavy burden off her shoulders going into her senior year.

“It’s very relieving knowing that I have a place and I’m going to be accepted. It’s going to be all lined up for me, instead of worrying I hope I get accepted or I hope I made it. It’s relieving. I can just focus on grades, focus on this last season and hope it all turns out good,” said Stariha.