UWS Head Softball, Women’s Golf Coach Removed

A National Hiring Search Will Take Place in Spring

photo courtesy: University Wisconsin-Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – According to University of Wisconsin-Superior officials, Head Softball and Women’s Golf Coach Roger Plachta has been removed from his position effective immediately.

The reason for his removal was cited as “a pattern of misconduct and unprofessional behavior.”

Pending further review Plachta has been placed in his administrative back-up position.

University officials released the following statement regarding the removal:

“The university and its athletic department strive to create an inclusive and safe environment for all individuals. The athletics department seeks to provide student-athletes with a holistic collegiate experience that fosters personal growth through academics, athletics, community involvement and leadership development in a competitive environment while promoting cultural diversity, gender equity and inclusivity amongst student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Director of Athletics Nick Bursik will assume responsibilities of the softball and women’s golf programs for the remainder of the 2018-19 academic years.

Plachta was previously accused of misconduct in May 2017 and was suspended with pay while the University investigated the allegations. The specific details of the misconduct were never released. He was reinstated to his position with UWS in June 2017.

A national hiring search will take place in the spring to replace the head coach position.