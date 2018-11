Despite Late Rally, Yellowjacket Men Fall to Falcons

The Wisconsin-Superior men's basketball team fell to UW-River Falls 75-55.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s basketball team would rally late, but it wouldn’t be enough as they fall to UW-River Falls 75-55 Wednesday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

That is the Yellowjackets’ fourth straight loss as they fall to 1-4 on the season. They will be back at home next Wednesday to take on UW-Eau Claire.