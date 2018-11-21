Duluth Police Investigate Child Death

The Investigation is Ongoing

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Duluth Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of 56th Avenue West for a medical emergency on Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene they located a 2-year-old male not breathing.

Officers immediately began life saving efforts on the child, but their efforts failed to revive the boy.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no obvious signs of trauma.

The Duluth Police Department is conducting an investigation into this death.