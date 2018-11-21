Duluth Police Officer Involved in two Weather Related Crashes

One Female Occupant Sustained Minor Injuries

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say an officer was involved in a weather related crash Wednesday afternoon while writing a crash report on another weather related accident on Highway 61.

The officer was in his squad car writing a report on a crash near Superior Street on Highway 61 when an oncoming SUV pulling a trailer lost control of their vehicle. The SUV hit the squad car before coming to a stop in the ditch and rolling onto its side.

Authorities say there was minimal damage to the squad car and no injuries to the officer.

The 62-year-old male and female occupants of the SUV were able to exit the vehicle without extrication.

The female passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.