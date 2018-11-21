For Some ice Anglers, Even Thin ice is an Irresistible Lure

DNR Likes to say ice is Never 100 Percent Safe

MINNEAPOLIS – Few activities are as Minnesotan as ice fishing, and some anglers are already venturing out onto the ice.

If that sounds dangerous, it is, especially with a Thanksgiving warmup in the forecast. Authorities already have had to rescue some anglers. And conversation officers are still urging “extreme caution” on many lakes.

The Department of Natural Resources likes to say that ice is never 100 percent safe, and no fish is worth a life.

Conservation Officer Adam Block says the holiday weekend is a good time for parents to teach kids about the dangers of ice.

He says ice, especially early ice with snow cover, is extremely deceptive because you can’t see dangerous cracks or the thickness of the ice under the snow.