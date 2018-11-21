Gobble Gallop Races Traffic Advisory

The First of the Three Races Starts at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has issued a traffic advisory for the annual Gobble Gallup Races in downtown Duluth.

The first of three races starts at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. All of the races will start and finish on London Road, near 12th Avenue East. The longest race runs west on London Road to Superior Street, west to 5th Avenue West, and returns on the same course.

PARKING:

Parking restrictions begin at 7:00 a.m. London Road from 10 th Avenue East to 14 th Avenue East Superior Street from 10 th Avenue East to 4 th Avenue East Vehicles parked in the no parking zones after 7:00 a.m. will be ticketed and towed



CLOSURES:

London Road will close at 7:30 a.m. from 10 th Avenue East to 14 th Avenue East for race setup and the Kid’s Run.

Avenue East to 14 Avenue East for race setup and the Kid’s Run. Superior Street will close at 8:45 a.m. from 5 th Avenue West to 12 Avenue East for the Race.

Avenue West to 12 Avenue East for the Race. Lake Avenue will close at Superior Street during the races.

DETOURS

Eastbound Superior Street traffic will be detoured to 6 th Avenue West to 2 nd Street to continue east.

Avenue West to 2 Street to continue east. Westbound traffic will be detoured to 12 Avenue East to 1 st Street to continue west.

Street to continue west. Access to Canal Park, Park Point, and the DECC will be from 5th Avenue West to Railroad Street, and from I-35 exits at Lake Avenue and 5th Avenue West.

Downtown traffic should return to normal by approximately 11:30 a.m.

Duluth Police Department is asking drivers to use caution when in the area of this event.

For more information about the Gobble Gallop Races or to register for one of the events click here or visit www.gobblegallop.com.