Gobble Gallop Races Traffic Advisory
The First of the Three Races Starts at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has issued a traffic advisory for the annual Gobble Gallup Races in downtown Duluth.
The first of three races starts at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. All of the races will start and finish on London Road, near 12th Avenue East. The longest race runs west on London Road to Superior Street, west to 5th Avenue West, and returns on the same course.
PARKING:
- Parking restrictions begin at 7:00 a.m.
- London Road from 10th Avenue East to 14th Avenue East
- Superior Street from 10th Avenue East to 4th Avenue East
- Vehicles parked in the no parking zones after 7:00 a.m. will be ticketed and towed
CLOSURES:
- London Road will close at 7:30 a.m. from 10th Avenue East to 14th Avenue East for race setup and the Kid’s Run.
- Superior Street will close at 8:45 a.m. from 5th Avenue West to 12 Avenue East for the Race.
- Lake Avenue will close at Superior Street during the races.
DETOURS
- Eastbound Superior Street traffic will be detoured to 6th Avenue West to 2nd Street to continue east.
- Westbound traffic will be detoured to 12 Avenue East to 1st Street to continue west.
- Access to Canal Park, Park Point, and the DECC will be from 5th Avenue West to Railroad Street, and from I-35 exits at Lake Avenue and 5th Avenue West.
Downtown traffic should return to normal by approximately 11:30 a.m.
Duluth Police Department is asking drivers to use caution when in the area of this event.
For more information about the Gobble Gallop Races or to register for one of the events click here or visit www.gobblegallop.com.