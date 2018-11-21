Holiday Travel on One of the Busiest Travel Days of the Year

Traveling for Thanksgiving

DULUTH, Minn.- Holiday travelers are gearing up for Thanksgiving on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

AAA expects about 54 million people will travel this holiday season.

Some may travel to their destinations in various ways, but they all have one thing in common. They get to celebrate with loved ones.

Visiting family and friends is the motivation for all. Some have flown right into Duluth’s International Airport for the convenience of driving from Minneapolis.

Cindy, an Atlanta native, is in Duluth visiting her son who is a Coast Guard, expressed how traveling can be very overwhelming for many during the holidays but the goal is always the same.

Another traveler says preparation is important when traveling on the roads.

Whether its by plane or by car, all of these holiday travelers are eager to get to their Thanksgiving destinations.