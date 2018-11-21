Lake Country Power Building Evacuated for Possible Fire

The Fire was Reported Around 9:40 a.m.

photo courtesy: Northland FireWire

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. – The Lake Country Power building was evacuated Thursday morning due to reports of a possible fire.

The Mountain Iron, Virginia, Pike-Sandy-Britt, and Fayal Township fire departments were dispatched to the building located on Park Ridge Drive in Mountain Iron where it was reported there was smoke in an electronics room.

After an extensive search fire crews found no active fire in the building.

Fire crews were on the scene for approximately an hour.