It’s A Last-Minute Race to Pick Up Groceries

Picking up last minute items

DULUTH, Minn.- Several people have finished their shopping, but what about those still looking for last minute items.

Surprisingly a turkey is a hot ticket item on many people’s grocery lists. Now many lines are forming at grocery stores across Duluth, this Thanksgiving.

Items are flying off shelves from stores like Super One and Mt. Royal Market.

These stores are seeing many rounds of lines of people.

Mt. Royal Market’s General Manager says understanding is the best way to get through these long lines.

Good news, Mt. Royal will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 6 am to 2 pm.