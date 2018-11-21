“Make Every Child Smile” Toy Drive Seeking Donations

Donations can be dropped off at the Iron Mug in Morgan Park

DULUTH, Minn. – For the third year in a row, the Iron Mug in Morgan Park is planning a toy drive.

This year, they’re hoping to collect enough money and toys to serve about five-hundred kids through the “Make Every Child Smile” toy drive.

The drive aims to help families who experienced hardships after the deadline to register for other toy drives.

“Some mishaps happen after that deadline where somebody might lose their job today or tomorrow, we just never know sometimes, so I just want to make sure that every child gets to smile with a gift and I wanted to take that burden off families,” said Mike Letica, organizer of the toy drive.

Toys, clothing, and money donations can be dropped off at the Iron Mug.

The items will be given away on December 18th.