Minnesota State Patrol: Extra DUI Enforcement Starts Today

The Minnesota State Patrol is Cracking Down on Drung Drivers this Holiday Season; Extra Officers will be on Minnesota Roads

ST. PAUL – The holidays are filled with joy, happiness and time together with family and friends. Too often the joy turns to sorrow when a family is notified of a loved one’s tragic death on Minnesota roads due to someone driving impaired.

To help keep families together this holiday season, more than 300 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota are teaming up to get impaired drivers off the road.

Officers, deputies and troopers statewide will be participating in an extra DWI enforcement campaign starting Nov. 21 and running on weekends through Dec. 29.

“As people host holiday parties, it’s crucial for everyone to have a plan before consuming alcohol,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director.

“As your guests arrive, ask them about their plans, and if they don’t have a plan, get them a ride home or offer them a bed for the night. It’s much better to lie in a bed than a coffin or jail cell.”

The decision to get behind the wheel after drinking is costing too many people their lives over the holiday season.

The choice to drive drunk has contributed to 28 deaths on Minnesota roads from the day before Thanksgiving through Dec. 30 in the last five years (2012-2017).

