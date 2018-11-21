Preparing Alternatives for Thanksgiving Dinner

Vegan and vegetarian friendly Thanksgiving

DULUTH, Minn.- Millions of vegans and vegetarians are being invited to share Thanksgiving with others.

Many people are now learning their own creative ways to prepare vegan and vegetarian friendly options for their holiday feasts.

Re-creating original recipes is easy as changing a few ingredients.

Whole Foods Co–op in Duluth is one of the more popular places that offers a variety of ingredients that can help people expecting guests with dietary restrictions

The store offers a vegan and vegetarian turkey, cashew cheese and even vegan-friendly pie crusts.

Whole Foods has several locations in Duluth and are open 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.