Small Business Saturday This Weekend

For some shops in Duluth, it's the busiest day of the year

DULUTH, Minn. – Not only is Black Friday this weekend, but Small Business Saturday is as well.

It’s an important day for local shops and stores across the Northland.

Small Business Saturday is the busiest day of the year for some local shops, according to the Greater Downtown Council.

Statewide, 1.2 million people work for employers that fall in the “small business” category.

Downtown Duluth is filled with locally owned businesses. They provide a lot of options to get holiday shopping done and they make up a huge part of the local economy.

According to Mayor Emily Larson, for every one-hundred dollars spent at Duluth stores, seventy dollars stay in the local community.

“Know that these are friends, these are neighbors, these are relatives, these are people whose visions are coming to life,” said Mayor Larson. “They deserve our support and I’m so excited about all the options we have here in Duluth to do just that.”

Hucklebeary on Superior Street in Downtown Duluth is a local gifts, cards, and creative space. It started as a “pop-up” shop during the holiday season last year.

Even though the Greater Downtown Council has no room for the temporary shops this year, Hucklebeary will be hosting twelve local makers on Saturday so they can share their creations with the community.

“I am so honored and grateful for what Duluth is able to give me and to be able just to show up. It’s not that you’d have to buy anything too it’s that I want to see my neighbors, I want to have that support of the community,” said Hucklebeary owner Emily Eckstrom.

Hucklebeary’s “Duluth Made” pop-up event will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

City officials tell us Duluthians have been terrific at shopping local since Small Business Saturday first began.

They say it’s a great chance for shoppers to show their loyalty to the community.