SNOCROSS is BACK & Practice Makes Perfect

In This Weeks Great Outdoors, Snocross Teams Arrive To KLIM Compound In Aurora To Practice For The Snocross Season Kick Off At Spirit Mountain.

AURORA, Minn. – The Amsoil Championship Snocross season fires up this weekend in Duluth and many racers have already descended on one small Minnesota town to practice. Over 50 teams arrived beginning November 10th to the Scheuring Speed Sports Snocross training facility in Aurora.

“So far it’s been good. The weather has been cold so the snow has been staying really, really soft and that’s what we like.” explained Pro Snocross Racer Corin Todd.

It’s not all fun and games on this practice track though; a lot of work goes into it!

“Trails are groomed every morning and packed every night. Smoothing out all the jumps and making them all flat. Then every morning they are out here rebuilding it all.” says Angie Bealka an employee at KLIM Sports.

Racers even arrived there from overseas!

“There is a really huge influx of financial support that comes into town. The gas stations, hardware store, restaurants, hotels they all really appreciate the business here.” said Bealka.

Locals also get the chance to meet some of the racers they see on TV. “They take their kids to the trailers to get stickers and swag from some of the racers.” explained Bealka.

But what is it like at the starting line?

Todd described, “The beginning of the race we are all lined up, and there are ten of us on the front row. We are all gunning for the first spot, in the first corner, that’s the most exciting part of the race for me! Your adrenaline is pumping, you just can’t wait for the green light and that’s the part of the race I really look forward to. And the focus during the race, that’s the biggest thing. You have to be focused, hit your marks and not worry about the racer next to you.”

You can check out the Amsoil Snocross Championship races this weekend at Spirit Mountain, Friday November 23rd through Sunday November 25th.

Todd explained, “You are going to see a bunch of bar banging action this weekend. There’s going to be wrecks. Bar to bar racing, passing, people making crazy jumps out on the track and it’s going to be interesting. In the class that I race, the pro class, it doesn’t get any better than that! We are at each other’s throats the whole race!”

If you are interested in promos throughout the weekend at this event, Friday is free youth day and Sunday is family day!