Turduckens Available as a Unique Holiday Meal

Creation combines a whole turkey, duck and chicken in one

DULUTH, Minn. – Mount Royal Market in Duluth is offering a brand new holiday meat special this year, a Turducken.

The Turducken is a whole turkey boned out, a whole duck boned out, and a whole chicken boned out, layered with homemade dressing.

The only bones in the creation are in the wings and drumsticks.

“It’s about the wow factor. You pull that out of the oven and set it on your table and your guests are going to go wow,” said Mike Cragin, meat manager at Mount Royal Market.

It’s too late to order a Turducken for this Thanksgiving, but Mount Royal is taking orders for Christmas.