Wilderness Blanked at Home by Magicians

After a scoreless first period, the Minnesota Magicians would score two goals to win it 2-0.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Ryan Fanti finished with 24 saves, but he would let two get by him as the Minnesota Wilderness fall to the Minnesota Magicians 2-0 Wednesday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Andrew Kruse and John Keranen scored the goals for the Magicians.

The Wilderness fall to 11-9 as the home and home series now shifts to Richfield on Saturday.