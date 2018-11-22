Barker’s Island Host Thanksgiving Buffet

Barker's Island Grill

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- Hundreds of Northlanders stopped by one of the top places that offers a Thanksgiving dinner for a reasonable price.

Each year reservations are made at Barker’s Island Inn and several families enjoy a large buffet.

One patron says this is the time of year that excites her the most.

“Its really exciting to be here.” said Lindsey Ravinski

“I don’t get together with all of our relatives often enough. So this is very exciting. I look forward to this every year.”

Many more will return Barker’s Island their very popular Easter Brunch.