Disabled American Veterans Serve Thanksgiving Meal

Free dinner was available to everybody in the community

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Disabled American Veterans organization hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner at the Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet.

They hoped to serve about three-hundred at the meal and deliver another two-hundred take out orders.

Since the DECC stopped providing satellite Thanksgiving feasts, the Disabled Veterans thought one was needed in Cloquet.

“It’s very important because we can’t expect people to drive to Duluth for a meal when they can do it right here,” said David Johnson, a volunteer at the event. “I mean, this is where it should be done.”

All leftover food was taken to the Union Gospel Mission in Duluth.