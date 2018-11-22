Man Dies After Getting Trapped In Corn Bin

BARRON, CO., Wis. – A man is dead after getting trapped in a corn bin in Barron County, Wisconsin.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon around 12:20 p.m. on a farm south of Turtle Lake.

The sheriff’s office, fire officials and Life Link responded to the scene.

Crews worked for more than an hour to rescue the man.

He was flown to a regional trauma center where he later died.

A name was not released Thursday.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.