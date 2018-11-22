Mont du Lac Resort Opens Ski Hill for Thanksgiving

Mont du Lac Resort is officially open for the Winter sport season!

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Those who love Winter sports had more than enough reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving since Mont du Lac Resort opened their slopes for the first time ever on the holiday.

The season will now be open through the Twin Ports Winter.

Thanksgiving’s opening included access to the terrain park, tubing and the beginner’s ski trail. Regular bar and food access was available to those joining Mont du Lac for Thanksgiving, but only until 4pm.

“For the first time ever we wanted to open during the day on Thanksgiving day. We wanted to give everybody a chance to come out, the forecast looked great to be outside. Our staff was getting ready and excited to start meeting everybody for the Winter sport season,” resort project manager Mike Ohera said.

The Mont du Lac ski hill will be open for all of Thanksgiving weekend, Friday through Sunday from 10 to 4.