Protesters Block Blatnik Bridge With Teepee

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Blatnik Bridge is open again after protesters blocked off traffic with a giant wooden teepee early Thursday morning.

Superior police say the structure was put up in the middle of the Hammond Avenue entrance to the Blatnik.

The sign read in a photo posted online said” “Thanksgiving = genocide” and “No pipelines, no borders.”

The people who set it up fled the scene when police arrived around 7 a.m.

Police say a Gold Cross ambulance was delayed in transporting a patient because of the structure blocking the road.

It took the fire department about 15 to 20 minutes to remove the teepee from the road.

No arrests have been made.