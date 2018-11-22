Thousands Gather Thanksgiving At the DECC

29th Annual Twin Ports Thanksgiving Feast

DULUTH, Min.- After a week of preparation, the DECC opened its doors to more than 1,000 people ready to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast.

Thousands across Duluth gathered for the 29th Annual Community Thanksgiving.

So far, more than 1,200 meals were delivered to the disabled and over 5,000 guest were served.

Diners that enter the ballroom are given a warm welcome and large plates were prepared as lines formed for a delicious meal with all of the holiday fixings.

The room was filled with new and former guests excited to see other people from the community. Some saw familiar faces.

“People that I see in Duluth sometimes when I’m on the city bus. ”

Several volunteers took time away from their families just to help serve the community including one volunteer from Australia.

“So I’m from Cadbury, Australia. Not many know it. Its close to Sydney, on the east coast.”

Santal Taconni believes today’s event was important for many of those who need a friend.

“I think to be able to have a refuge and to be able to meet new people and have a nice casual meal, Its just like a little thing that’s so big.”

Coordinators will meet tomorrow to begin plans for next year.

Monica Hendrickson says an evaluation of today’s event will help them improve for the next annual feast.

No matter the amount of planning, stomachs are full and hearts filled with joy.