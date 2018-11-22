Volunteers Prepare Meal for Veterans

Richard I Bong Veterans Thanksgiving Dinner

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- Celebrations continued in Superior for many veterans without families this holiday season.

The Richard I Bong Veterans Center hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for about 30 veterans.

An abundance of food and treats were prepared by 20 volunteers and several donations were given to fund this year’s gathering.

“They loved it” said one of the organizers, John Gidley,

Gidley also revealed that many of the veterans approved the festivities.

“They thought it was a great idea and a great thing.”

Organizers are hoping this will become an annual event and many veterans are looking forward to next year.